Covid-19: 88 more people die, 2,038 more infected in 22 districts

A total of 88 more people died of and 2,038 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 22 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur and Bhola districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 32 more people died of and 1, 367 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Tuesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 54,998 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,043 including highest 250 in Khulna, followed by 202 in Kushtia, 142 in Jashore, 88 each in Chuadanga and Jhenidah, 86 in Bagerhat, 68 in Satkhira, 48 in Meherpur, 44 in Narail and 27 in Magura while 32 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, eight were from Jashore, five from Bagerhat, four from Khulna and Kushtia each, three from Narail, two from Chuadanga, Magura and Meherpur each, and one from Jhenidah and Satkhira districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increased compared to the previous day's figure, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 37,437 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 459 new recoveries found on Tuesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,903 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 55,313 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 38,080 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 319 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 211 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 378 were detected in Khulna, followed by 308 in Jashore, 180 in Kushtia, 93 in Jhenidah, 116 in Bagerhat, 99 in Chuadanga, 80 in Meherpur, 51 in Narail, 33 in Satkhira and 29 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 15,321 in Khulna, 12,087 in Jashore, 7,536 in Kushtia, 4,230 in Jhenidah, 3,333 in Satkhira, 3,299 in Bagerhat, 3,266 in Chuadanga, 2,632 in Narail, 1,756 in Meherpur and 1,538 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 39 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

A total of 25 people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said nine people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 16 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 12 were from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj and Natore each, two from Naogaon and one from Chuadanga districts.

Some 449 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, 14 more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 442 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH Director added.

BOGURA: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu Hossain, 63, Laki Islam, 55, and Farida Akhter, 55, residents of Sadar Upazila in Bogura; Sheuli, 36, of Pabna; Selim Uddin, 70, of Naogaon; Ranu, 40, of Joypurhat; and Momtaz Uddin, 70, of Rangpur.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 384 in the district.

Meanwhile, 152 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 13,712 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 368 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 152 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 100 are in Sadar, nine in Sherpur, eight in Sariakandi, six in Dhunat, four in Kahalu, four in Dupchachia, three in Gabtali, three in Sonatala, and two in Shibganj, Adamdighi and Nandigram upazilas each.

Meanwhile, 59 more patients have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 12,551 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, as many as 101 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and 192 at Mohammad Ali Hospital while 80 are taking treatment at private hospitals.

No new patient would be able to be admitted at SZRMCH, said its deputy director Dr Wadud.

Residential Medical Officer of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr Kazal said due to the rising number of patients, the number of bed were increased to 200 from 160 in the hospital.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased was a resident of Senbag Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 141 in the district.

Meanwhile, 137 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 11,052 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Md Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said a total of 527 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 137 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26.5 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 79 are in Sadar, 18 in Companiganj, 13 in Kabirhat, seven in Chatkhil, six in Begumganj, five in Subarnachar and Sonaimuri each, three in Senbag and one in Hatiya upazilas.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 48 from Begumganj, 20 from Senbag, 18 from Kabirhat, 13 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, four from Companiganj and three from Subarnachar upazilas.

Among the total infected, 7,466 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

The overall infection rate is 11.30 per cent and recovery rate is 67.55 per cent.

Currently, 37 patients are undergoing treatment at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila and 16 in isolation there.

PIROJPUR: Some 65 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said of the newly infected people, 14 are in Sadar, 34 in Bhandaria, nine in Nazirpur, three in Mathbaria, two in Kawkhali, and one in Nesarabad upazilas.

BARISHAL: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, six died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and two in Patuakhali District.

Meanwhile, 181 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 17,199 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Basudeb Kumar Das confirmed the information on Monday.

He said three people who died in the division in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 302 in the division.

Of the newly infected people, 72 are in Barishal, 46 in Pirojpur and 23 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, 14,061 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

Currently, 118 patients are undergoing treatment at SBMCH till Monday morning.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 78 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 5,780 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Monday night.

Of the newly infected people, 50 are in Sadar, three in Tarail, one in Pakundia, four in Kuliarchar and Bajitpur each, and 16 in Bhairab upazilas.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,571 in Sadar, 138 in Hossainpur, 215 in Karimganj, 160 in Tarail, 275 in Pakundia, 379 in Katiadi, 242 in Kuliarchar, 1,162 in Bhairab, 72 in Nikli, 409 in Bajitpur, 51 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,041 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 87 died of it in the district.

JAMALPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus roses to 247 here.

Meanwhile, some 46 more people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,740 in the district.

The health department sources confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, eight in Sarishabari, six in Bakshiganj, three in Madarganj and Melandah each, two in Dewanganj and one in Islampur upazilas.

A total of 175 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 46 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 2,312 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BHOLA: Some 12 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 27.90 per cent.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,037 here.

Acting CS Dr Mohammad Siraj Uddin confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said a total of 43 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours where 12 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 11 are in Sadar and one in Daulatkhan upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,976 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 26 died of it in the district.

Currently, 11 patients are undergoing treatment at corona isolation unit of Bhola 250-bed General Hospital and 63 are in home quarantine.









