Minor among two murdered in two districts

Two people including a minor boy have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Rajshahi, in two days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was stabbed to death over trivial matter in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Shahid Mia, 36, was the son of Hamid Mia, a resident of Kanthalkandi Village under Islampur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Tauhid Mia said Shahid was locked into an altercation with Dudu Mia and his brother Bacchu Mia, sons of Amzad Ullah of the area, in the afternoon as their goat was damaging Shahid's paddy field.

As a sequel to it, Dudu Mia and Bacchu Mia stabbed Shahid, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Shahid was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Dudu Mia in this connection.

Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A minor boy was killed by his father in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Minhaj Hossain, 2, was the son of Sohel Rana, a resident of Mandial Village under Basupara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's mother Champa Khatun went out of the house leaving Minhaj asleep there at noon. Her husband Sohel Rana was at home.

Later, Champa Khatun returned the house at around 7:30pm and found Minhaj dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night.

However, locals caught Sohel Rana out of suspicion and handed him over to police.

Later, Sohel Rana confessed that he strangled his minor son out of anger.

Bagmara PS Inspector (Investigation) Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.















