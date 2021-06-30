Video
Home Countryside

Two held in Noakhali over rape of schoolgirl

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, June 29: Police arrested two people in a case filed over the rape of a schoolgirl in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The arrested persons are Shariful Islam, 26, a resident of Noyapara Village in Chatkhil Upazila, and Deen Mohammad, the manager of a residential hotel at Sonaimuri Bazar under Sonaimuri Municipality of the district.
Local sources said Shariful and the victim, a tenth grader, booked a room in the hotel on Sunday morning introducing themselves husband and wife.
There he raped the girl and she fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding. She was admitted to a hospital in the upazila at around 9pm.
Being informed, police rescued the girl from the hospital and admitted her to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Syed Md Abdul Azim said the rape victim fell sick severely due to excessive bleeding.
Three bags of blood were given to her and she is now doing well, the RMO added.
After learning of the incident, the girl's family members went to Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) at night and filed a rape case, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mohammad Gias Uddin.
Following the case, police detained Shariful from Nadna area and Deen Mohammad from the hotel at early hours on Monday, the OC added.


