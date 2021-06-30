High school road at Pekua awaiting repair for two decades



The deplorable high school road of Magnama Union in Pekua Upazila. photo: observer

It has been awaiting repair for over two decades. Holes and puddles have developed on different points. Brick soiling has got damaged. About 1.5 kilometres (KM) of the 3.6 km road have got washed away. Almost the entire road has become deplorable.

The road is the only one for 8,000/9,000 people of three/four villages. Due to the worse condition, they are suffering.

The road did not get touch of development due to political retaliation. During the British rule, it was the main road of undivided Magnama.

The road is ranging through middle of Muhuripara from Magnama Bazar via Bangwall Ghona. From the high school, it ranged to Karimdad Mia Choung Ghat at Ujantia in the south. After Ujantia became union, the road remains under Magnama.

The high school road was named in 1992. In 1992, it was hit by cyclone and tidal surge. In the beginning of 1992, the road was repaired in order to strengthen public communication and relief activities.

Then the road stretching from Muhuripara Bazar via Bangwall Ghona to Bainaghona was soiled with bricks. It was initiated by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

But the stretch from Muhuripara Bazar to Rupikhal edge in the west was brick soiled. Besides, it was brick soiled from Bainaghona point under the LGED to Ashrayan project.

One kilometre stretching from Zafar Masterer Ghona to Moza Miar Ghona was not brick soiled. Later on in 1999, 1 km of the high school road was repaired.

Principal of Pekua Kingstone School & College Nurul Amin said, the road is originated with creation of Magnama; but due to political inequality, the road suffered development suspension. "My father passed away one year back. We tried to take him to Chattogram quickly, but failed due to bad road."

Salt traders Md Yunus, Monir, Ilias Maji, Sarwar, and Kamals said, "We have been suffering for long because of the worse road. Development has been everywhere. But our road still remains neglected. We used to donate some brick and sand in the rainy season every year for fitting the road."

Sardar of Samaj Committee and Union Awami League (AL) Vice-President Nazem Uddin said, Ward No.-5 of Magnama Union is very neglected. "People in Muhuripara do AL. During BNP regime the development of the high school road got stopped as we belong to AL. Later we got party MP. But he did not do anything."

Union AL President and ex-chairman of Khairul Enam said, "Repairing was done during my regime. But later on no work was done."

Panel Chairman of Magnama Union and Member of Ward No.-5 Md Alamgir said, the high school road development is being hampered due to negligence by the influentials.

Students like Nasrin Sultana Lili, Maimuna Jannat Arabi, Rakibul Hadan and others said, "We can't walk without shoes. There are mud and water on almost all places. We are suffering."

Student Abdulah Al Mamun of MES in Chhattogram said, "My father is a cancer patient. We can't take him to doctor quickly when his condition deteriorates. Considering the plight of thousands of people, the road should, no longer, remain neglected."

Pekua Upazila Chairman Jahangir Alam said, in fact the road is very important; it has been victim of inequality and avenge. Repairing will have to be initiated though the LGED, he suggested.

LGED Sub-Assistant Engineer Abdul Alim said, "The road condition is actually bad. Once I went there by motor cycle. People are suffering. I have informed the matter to the highest authority."







PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, June 29: The high school road of Magnama Union in Pekua Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap.It has been awaiting repair for over two decades. Holes and puddles have developed on different points. Brick soiling has got damaged. About 1.5 kilometres (KM) of the 3.6 km road have got washed away. Almost the entire road has become deplorable.The road is the only one for 8,000/9,000 people of three/four villages. Due to the worse condition, they are suffering.The road did not get touch of development due to political retaliation. During the British rule, it was the main road of undivided Magnama.The road is ranging through middle of Muhuripara from Magnama Bazar via Bangwall Ghona. From the high school, it ranged to Karimdad Mia Choung Ghat at Ujantia in the south. After Ujantia became union, the road remains under Magnama.The high school road was named in 1992. In 1992, it was hit by cyclone and tidal surge. In the beginning of 1992, the road was repaired in order to strengthen public communication and relief activities.Then the road stretching from Muhuripara Bazar via Bangwall Ghona to Bainaghona was soiled with bricks. It was initiated by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).But the stretch from Muhuripara Bazar to Rupikhal edge in the west was brick soiled. Besides, it was brick soiled from Bainaghona point under the LGED to Ashrayan project.One kilometre stretching from Zafar Masterer Ghona to Moza Miar Ghona was not brick soiled. Later on in 1999, 1 km of the high school road was repaired.Principal of Pekua Kingstone School & College Nurul Amin said, the road is originated with creation of Magnama; but due to political inequality, the road suffered development suspension. "My father passed away one year back. We tried to take him to Chattogram quickly, but failed due to bad road."Salt traders Md Yunus, Monir, Ilias Maji, Sarwar, and Kamals said, "We have been suffering for long because of the worse road. Development has been everywhere. But our road still remains neglected. We used to donate some brick and sand in the rainy season every year for fitting the road."Sardar of Samaj Committee and Union Awami League (AL) Vice-President Nazem Uddin said, Ward No.-5 of Magnama Union is very neglected. "People in Muhuripara do AL. During BNP regime the development of the high school road got stopped as we belong to AL. Later we got party MP. But he did not do anything."Union AL President and ex-chairman of Khairul Enam said, "Repairing was done during my regime. But later on no work was done."Panel Chairman of Magnama Union and Member of Ward No.-5 Md Alamgir said, the high school road development is being hampered due to negligence by the influentials.Students like Nasrin Sultana Lili, Maimuna Jannat Arabi, Rakibul Hadan and others said, "We can't walk without shoes. There are mud and water on almost all places. We are suffering."Student Abdulah Al Mamun of MES in Chhattogram said, "My father is a cancer patient. We can't take him to doctor quickly when his condition deteriorates. Considering the plight of thousands of people, the road should, no longer, remain neglected."Pekua Upazila Chairman Jahangir Alam said, in fact the road is very important; it has been victim of inequality and avenge. Repairing will have to be initiated though the LGED, he suggested.LGED Sub-Assistant Engineer Abdul Alim said, "The road condition is actually bad. Once I went there by motor cycle. People are suffering. I have informed the matter to the highest authority."