Four found dead in 4 dists

Four people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Sherpur, Gazipur and Noakhali, on Monday.

GOPALGANJ: Police have recovered the body of a missing man from Tarail Boromath area in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ohidul Sardar, 38, son of Chandmia Sarder, a resident of Kolsi Fukra Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Sajeeb Kumar Mandal said Ohidul went missing on Sunday night.

Family members filed a general diary with the PS on Monday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted his body at a garden in Tarail Boromath area at around 8pm on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, detained four persons for questioning in this connection, the SI added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: The body of a missing young man was recovered from the Bhogai River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Borhanuddin, 21, son of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Kalakuma Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Borhanuddin went missing in the river on Sunday morning amid rain.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a long search, but could not be able to find him.

Later, locals spotted his body in Hatipagar area on the bank of the river at around 7:30pm on Monday.

Being informed, the family members recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a female garments worker from a bamboo garden in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Moyna, 40, wife of Asad of Atgharia area in Ishwarganj Upazila of Pabna. She worked at Hams Garments Factory at Sreepur in the district.

Sreepur PS OC Khandaker Imam Hossain said Moyna lived in a rented house in Gararan Village under Barmi Union in the upazila.

However, she went out of the house on Saturday to meet a friend. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body at a bamboo garden in the area on Monday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Nijhum Dwip Naval Police Outpost In-Charge SI Farid Uddin said local fishermen spotted the body in the river in Nijhum Dwip area in the morning and informed police.





