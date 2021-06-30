Russian police raid homes of investigative journalists

MOSCOW, Jun 29: Russian police on Tuesday questioned several investigative journalists and raided their apartments as authorities pile fresh pressure on independent media.

Proyekt (The Project), one of Russia's last remaining independent media outlets specialising in in-depth investigations, said that police raided the homes of its chief editor Roman Badanin, deputy editor Mikhail Rubin and reporter Maria Zholobova.

All three were questioned later in the day, with police confiscating their computers and phones.

The searches came ahead of the publication of an investigation into the alleged wealth of Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, his son and other relatives, Proyekt said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there were "legal grounds" for such searches even though he was not aware of the reason for them.

Badanin is a witness in a defamation case dating back to 2017.

In 2017, Dozhd TV, an independent channel, broadcast an investigation into Ilya Traber, a controversial businessman who allegedly has ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The film was authored by Badanin, who was then Dozhd editor-in-chief, as well as Zholobova and other journalists. Rubin was not part of that project.

The interior ministry said in a statement that the searches were part of an ongoing probe.

A statute of limitations expired in the case in 2019, said lawyer Pavel Chikov, who heads the human rights association Agora.

Rubin's lawyer Artyom Nemov said he did not know what the searches at his client's home were linked to. "It's a mystery to us," he told AFP.

Putin's spokesman said the president knew Traber's name but it was not known if the two were on friendly terms.

'Recognition of achievements' -

Supporters praised the journalists' professionalism, calling them the latest victims of a sprawling clampdown on dissent.

"This is what the official recognition of a journalist's professional achievements looks like in modern Russia," said opposition city lawmaker Yulia Galyamina.

Badanin founded Proyekt after leaving Dozhd TV and studying at Stanford. Since 2018 Proyekt has published a number of high-profile investigations into the Russian elite, in some cases claiming to show how family members are used to hide wealth. -AFP







