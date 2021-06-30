New car emissions in Europe down after years of increase

COPENHAGEN, Jun 29: After three years of rising CO2 emissions from new cars in Europe, they fell sharply in 2020, helped by the trend of electric vehicles, a report published Tuesday showed.

Last year, average emissions from a new car registered in the European Union, the UK, Iceland and Norway fell by 12 percent to 107.8 grams of CO2 per driven kilometre from the 11.5 million cars registered in the 30 countries, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The drop of 14.5 grams from 2019 "represented the first decrease observed since 2016," the EEA said.

It also "coincides with the phase in of stricter CO2 emissions standards for cars as of January 1, 2020," the European Commission said in a statement.

Emissions had risen successively in 2017, 2018 and 2019, driven by the popularity of fuel-efficient but also larger SUVs, interrupting years of steady decline and calling set targets into question.

The 2020 level also set a new record performance, beating the 2016 average of 118.1 grams per kilometre.

However, it still lags behind the target set by the EU of 95 grams by 2020. The next milestone target is 81 grams by 2025 and 60 grams by 2030. -AFP







