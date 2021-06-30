Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

New car emissions in Europe down after years of increase

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

COPENHAGEN, Jun 29: After three years of rising CO2 emissions from new cars in Europe, they fell sharply in 2020, helped by the trend of electric vehicles, a report published Tuesday showed.
Last year, average emissions from a new car registered in the European Union, the UK, Iceland and Norway fell by 12 percent to 107.8 grams of CO2 per driven kilometre from the 11.5 million cars registered in the 30 countries, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).
The drop of 14.5 grams from 2019 "represented the first decrease observed since 2016," the EEA said.
It also "coincides with the phase in of stricter CO2 emissions standards for cars as of January 1, 2020," the European Commission said in a statement.
Emissions had risen successively in 2017, 2018 and 2019, driven by the popularity of fuel-efficient but also larger SUVs, interrupting years of steady decline and calling set targets into question.
The 2020 level also set a new record performance, beating the 2016 average of 118.1 grams per kilometre.
However, it still lags behind the target set by the EU of 95 grams by 2020. The next milestone target is 81 grams by 2025 and 60 grams by 2030.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
America’s battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again
Russian police raid homes of investigative journalists
New car emissions in Europe down after years of increase
Indonesia’s Covid-19 situation nears ‘catastrophe’: Red Cross
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’
US strikes kill Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, Syria
India probes ‘drone attack’ at Jammu air base
Suu Kyi’s trial to overrun as prosecution needs more time


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft