Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indonesia’s Covid-19 situation nears ‘catastrophe’: Red Cross

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

A gravedigger takes a break as he works at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29. Photo : Reuters

A gravedigger takes a break as he works at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29. Photo : Reuters

JAKARTA, Jun 29: Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.
Indonesia has reported record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave of infections fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.
"Every day we are seeing this Delta variant driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe," said Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), urging better vaccine access globally.
Hospitals in several designated "red zone" areas have reported overcapacity, including the capital Jakarta, with its isolation beds 93 percent occupied as of Sunday.
"Hospitals are full because of the case surge caused by mobility and loosening health protocol adherence, worsened also by the Delta variant," said senior health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi, when asked about the IFRC's assessment.
The Delta variant was first identified in India and has been blamed for big spikes in infections in many countries.
Indonesia is banking on mass vaccinations as a means of tackling the virus, but only 13.3 million of the 181.5 million targeted for inoculation have received the required two doses since January.
Indonesia's health minister is leading a push for stricter controls as infections surge to unprecedented levels, sources familiar with government discussions have told Reuters.
Citing unnamed sources, The Straits Times newspaper on Tuesday reported the government will tighten restrictions starting on Wednesday, prohibiting restaurant dining and requiring negative polymerase chain reaction tests for domestic air travel.
Asked for confirmation of that, Nadia of the health ministry said: "Wait for the official announcement."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
America’s battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again
Russian police raid homes of investigative journalists
New car emissions in Europe down after years of increase
Indonesia’s Covid-19 situation nears ‘catastrophe’: Red Cross
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’
US strikes kill Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, Syria
India probes ‘drone attack’ at Jammu air base
Suu Kyi’s trial to overrun as prosecution needs more time


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft