Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:44 AM
Loew focused on 'electrifying' England clash rather than farewell

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Germany's coach Joachim Loew speaks to his players during a training session at the team's base camp in Herzogenaurach on June 27, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 29: Germany coach Joachim Loew is not considering that Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 clash with England could be his last after 15 years in charge of his country as he targets a place in the quarter-finals.
Loew will be replaced by his one-time assistant Hansi Flick, who led Bayern Munich to Champions League glory in 2020, after the European Championship.
Despite winning the World Cup in 2014, the 61-year-old has been fiercely criticised for his role in a humiliating group-stage exit from the 2018 World Cup and a series of poor results before the Euro.
Germany needed a late equaliser from Leon Goretzka to snatch a 2-2 draw with Hungary just to reach the knockout stage, but Loew hopes his players will be inspired by facing familiar rivals England at Wembley.
"All in all I thought about it two seconds," said Loew of potentially his last game. "I don't think about it because I have so many other thoughts in my head.
"This is my passion. My whole focus is on the match tomorrow night and I hope we will succeed."
England have not beaten Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, but will have the vast majority of a 45,000 crowd on their side.
"I think all the matches between England and Germany you talk about for years after," added Loew.
"This is a match which electrifies everybody. For both teams, it's in or out, it's now or never, the loser goes home. There is a lot at stake tomorrow, I can feel the players are highly motivated and we have analysed the English side.
"We are looking forward to this great encounter and a great evening ahead."
Germany's clash with Hungary was overshadowed by the political row which saw UEFA block an attempt by the city of Munich to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in support for the LGBTQ community.    -AFP


