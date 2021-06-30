Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death

SAN ISIDRO, JUNE 29: The psychiatrist who was treating Diego Maradona when he died last November has denied any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, her lawyer said Friday.

Agustina Cosachov "provided evidence that she did not commit a homicide," her lawyer said after the 36-year-old was questioned at the San Isidro Prosecutor's Office outside Buenos Aires.

"There is no suspicion to say that the psychiatric medication (that Cosachov prescribed) and in those doses could have caused a deficiency in the heart," Vadim Mischanchuk added.

The 1986 World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack at the age of 60, weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.

Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz found Maradona dead in bed in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was receiving home care.

Cosachov was questioned for more than six hours at the prosecutor's office Friday, and presented a voluminous letter before leaving without speaking to the press.

"She was a psychiatric doctor," Mischanchuk had said as they entered the office. "She had nothing to do with the clinical management of the patient."

The addiction specialist is one of seven medical professionals under investigation for manslaughter over Maradona's death in a case that has gripped Argentina.

According to the investigation record, Cosachov and neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, 39, were the key personnel in charge of Maradona's care.

The phase of questioning suspects will finish next Monday with Luque appearing before prosecutors. He has also repeatedly denied any blame. -AFP





