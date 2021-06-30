Pandemic forces hotel-staff to skip garlanding Indian team

For the first time in recent history, the Indian team was not garlanded at the Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo on Monday.

This was due to the Covid-19, an ongoing global pandemic.

"Leave aside the garland ceremony, we would hardly glimpse the players," Pankaj Sampat, the General Manager of the hotel, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.

"Both teams -India and Sri Lanka (arriving from the UK tour on July 5)- will be in strict bio-bubble. They will be catered by the designated staff, who are also staying in the hotel. Players will have their food at certain specified places only", he added.

"This (pandemic) is a different war and we missed the welcoming ceremony this time. However, it is our pleasure and honor to host them", he added.

Liaison officer

In the meantime, the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has appointed Chandra Rodrigo as the liaison officer for the visiting Indian team.

It is the first time Rodrigo has been appointed as the liaison officer with the senior Indian team, though he was with the Gautam Gambhir-led India's Emerging team several years ago.

Rodrigo checked in the hotel three days ago and was quarantined.





