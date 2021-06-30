Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pandemic forces hotel-staff to skip garlanding Indian team

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
BIPIN DANI

For the first time in recent history, the Indian team was not garlanded at the Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo on Monday.
This was due to the Covid-19, an ongoing global pandemic.
"Leave aside the garland ceremony, we would hardly glimpse the players," Pankaj Sampat, the General Manager of the hotel, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.
"Both teams -India and Sri Lanka (arriving from the UK tour on July 5)- will be in strict bio-bubble. They will be catered by the designated staff, who are also staying in the hotel. Players will have their food at certain specified places only", he added.
"This (pandemic) is a different war and we missed the welcoming ceremony this time. However, it is our pleasure and honor to host them", he added.
Liaison officer
In the meantime, the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has appointed Chandra Rodrigo as the liaison officer for the visiting Indian team.  
It is the first time Rodrigo has been appointed as the liaison officer with the senior Indian team, though he was with the Gautam Gambhir-led India's Emerging team several years ago.
Rodrigo checked in the hotel three days ago and was quarantined.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain place in the Euro 2020 quarters
Loew focused on 'electrifying' England clash rather than farewell
Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death
Mbappe the culprit as Switzerland stun France on penalties
Argentina trounce Bolivia in Copa America
T20 WC moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms
Sri Lanka suspends three players over Covid bubble breach
Pandemic forces hotel-staff to skip garlanding Indian team


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft