Bashundhara Kings face Mohammedan today



Players of Bashundhara Kings. photo: FACEBOOK

The match kicks off at 4.30 pm.

The star-studded Bashundhara kings still maintained their domination in the points table with 46 points without losing any single match in the league from 16 outings while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited stood at fourth position in the points table with 29 points playing the same number of matches.

The powerhouse team of the league Bashundhara Kings are in a comfortable position in the points table and unless something goes wrong with them, it's easy to presume that they are going to lift the title of the league once again .

If Bashundhara win tomorrow's match against Mohammedan, their lead will be increased further, but if they lose or make a draw, it'll not affect the points table because they are still 13 points ahead of their nearest rival Dhaka Abahani Limited.

On the other hand, It'll be a crucial match for Mohammedan to stay in the runners-up fight. Apart from Mohammedan, five more teams - Abahani Limited (33 points), Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (32), Chittagong Abahani Limited (28), Saif Sporting Club (26) and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra (26) - stay in the runners-up fight.

If Mohammedan is able to win tomorrow's match, their points will be equal with Dhaka Abahani Limited who currently stand at second position in the league table. So the black and white Motijheel outfit must be looking forward to snatching full points from the tomorrow's match.

Earlier, in the first leg, Bashundhara Kings beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 4-1 goals at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. Thanks to their Argentine forward Raul Becerra, who scored two goals in that match.

In the day's second match of the Wednesday's fixture, Bangladesh Police Football Club met Brothers Union Club that begins at 6.45 pm at the same venue.

Bangladesh Police Football Club secured 16 points from 15 matches while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club, who are struggling to avoid relegation, have five points from 16

outings. -BSS







