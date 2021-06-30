Cumilla United, Kacharipara register win

Cumilla United and Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados won their respective matches of the Women's Football League held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match, Cumilla United dumped all-loser Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club by 5-0 goals.

In the day's proceeding, Akhi and Rehena scored twice each for Cumilla in the 15th and 19th and 30th and 52nd minutes respectively while Rojina supported them with a lone goal in the 70th minute in the one-sided affair.

In the day's second match, ten men Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados blanked Nasrin Sports Academy by 2-0 goals.

After the barren first half, Ratna finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Jamalpur in the 47th minute while after the breather Kanon Rani sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Jamalpur in the 72nd minute of the day's match.

Surovi Akter Eity of Jamalpur was shown a red card by the referee during the proceeding following the double yellow cards.

Cumilla United will play their next match against FC Brahmanbaria on Friday (July 2) while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados will face Kachijhuli Sporting Club on Saturday (July 3). Both the matches will be held at the same venue. -BSS







