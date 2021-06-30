Video
Bangladesh to play in Oman for T20 WC ticket in UAE

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Bangladesh are likely to play in Oman to confirm their T20 World Cup ticket as per the new development the showpiece event experienced after ending the speculations.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today declared that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India.
The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.
The first round of the T20 World Cup will be split across two groups and played in the UAE and Oman.
Eight teams (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea) will compete in the first round over 12 matches, with the top two from each group qualifying for the Super 12s, where they will join the top eight ranked T20I teams.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are not amongst the top eight teams, which forced them to play the first round as per the rules of the T20 World Cup.
The Super 12s phase will begin on October 24, with teams split into two groups of six each. These matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This will be followed by three playoff games - the two semi-finals and the final on November 14.
The T20 World Cup was last held in India in 2016 and it was originally slated to be held in Australia last year, only to be postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Later the ICC decided that India would host it in 2021 with Australia hosting the 2022 edition.
However the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 forced India to shift the venue.     -BSS


