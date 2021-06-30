BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’

BRAC, a renowned non-government development organization of the country, will work to promote the app 'Ami Probashi' developed recently to facilitate migration process digitally for those aspiring to go abroad for work.

To promote and make a vast reach the app among the intending migrants and expatriates, BRAC Migration programme and Bangla Trac on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) so that they can procure correct information about different steps of migration procedures. The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and Bangla Trac Group, a private concern, have jointly launched the mobile app recently to make overseas employment related services easier. BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh and Bangla Trac Director Namir Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.

Key Account Manager of Bangla Trac Sharif Uddin Ahmed, BRAC's Senior Director KAM Morshed and Head of BRAC Migration Programme Shariful Hasan were also present at the signing ceremony.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on May 8 inaugurated the app Ami Probashi. A Bangladeshi interested in going abroad can avail services offered by the app through registration using his/her mobile number or email address. It takes only five steps to complete the registration.

