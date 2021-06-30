Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Digital Migration Process

BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

BRAC, a renowned non-government development organization of the country, will work to promote the app 'Ami Probashi' developed recently to facilitate migration process digitally for those aspiring to go abroad for work.
To promote and make a vast reach the app among the intending migrants and expatriates, BRAC Migration programme and Bangla Trac on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) so that they can procure correct information about different steps of migration procedures. The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and Bangla Trac Group, a private concern, have jointly launched the mobile app recently to make overseas employment related services easier. BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh and Bangla Trac Director Namir Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.
Key Account Manager of Bangla Trac Sharif Uddin Ahmed, BRAC's Senior Director KAM Morshed and Head of  BRAC Migration Programme Shariful Hasan were also present at the signing ceremony.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on May 8 inaugurated the app Ami Probashi. A Bangladeshi interested in going abroad can avail services offered by the app through registration using his/her mobile number or email address. It takes only five steps to complete the registration.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’
Home-bound people trekking to their destinations as public transport
One more body recovered from blast site debris
Nasir, Omi get bail
Two IOs summoned for forcibly taking confessions
BD ICT competition goes to second round this week
Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ
Ozone pollution causes serious impact on crops but farmers largely unaware: Research


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft