Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:43 AM
Home Back Page

Moghbazar Gas Explosion

One more body recovered from blast site debris

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent 

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered another body from the debris on Tuesday two days after a deadly explosion in a building at Dhaka's Moghbazar area, raising the death toll to eight.
Debashish Bardhan Deputy Director (operation) of Fire Service and Civil Defence said Fire Service men recovered the body of security guard Harun-ur-Rashid, 65, around 3:30pm.
Ramna Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam said the body of another person was recovered from the spot.  "It is believed that the body is the caretaker of the building. He had been missing since the blast." Accumulated gas was behind the massive explosion on the ground floor of the building, officials and experts said after primary investigation.
The ground floor of the three-storey building housed a Shawarma House outlet and a Bengal Meat store. A Singer showroom was on the second floor. A building next to the scene of the explosion in Dhaka's Moghbazar has started to lean, according to the Dhaka South City Corporation. The technical committee said the two-storey building is to the east of the original site of the blast, said City Corporation Ward-19 Councillor Abul Bashar.
The building's dislocation is visible to the naked eye. It can be seen leaning on a nearby electricity pillar.
The building has been declared unsafe and those inside have been instructed to evacuate, the councillor said. The owner of the building will be instructed to demolish it according to the report from the technical committee.  
A murder case has been filed bringing allegation of negligence over the death of eight people from Sunday's explosion in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.  Police lodged the case at 10:30am on Tuesday with Ramna Police Station. Some unknown people have been accused in the case, Shazzadur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division police said.
Seven bodies were identified and handed over to their families on Monday evening. Seven people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.  The next day, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blast.


