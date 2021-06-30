Video
Home Back Page

Pori Moni Case

Nasir, Omi get bail

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Court Correspondent

Businessman Nasir U Mahmood and alleged human trafficker   Tuhin Siddique Omi were granted bail by a Dhaka Court in a case filed by film star Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.
 Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahjadi Tahmida passed the order on Tuesday after police produced the duo before the court on completion of their a five-day  remand, said Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.
 However, they got bail in the case but they would not be released immediately as another case was pending with the court under the Narcotics Control Act.
Nasir, also the former Uttara Club Ltd president and Omi were given bail on Tk 5, 000  bonds till the next hearing in the case. Earlier, on June 23, a Dhaka court had placed Nasir and Omi on a five-day remand in the case.
On June 14, Dhallywood star Pori Moni filed a case at Savar police station against Nasir and five others on charges of attempted rape and murder.
The actress, whose real name is Shamsunnahar Srity, claimed Nasir and Omi wanted to rape and murder her when she visited Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8. Soon after the case was filed, a manhunt was launched and suspects Nasir and Omi were taken into custody.


