Two IOs summoned for forcibly taking confessions

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summoned two investigation officers (IOs) of police of a case filed over the murder of a child in Bogura for forcibly taking a confessional statement from the deceased's brother, who is a minor.

The court asked the police personnel to appear before the HC bench at 10:30 am on August 3 for explaining the allegation of the confessional statement.

They will have to submit their written explanations to the bench in seven days, according to the HC order.

The police officials are IO Nayan Kumar, now an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department of Police in Naogaon and the present IO Md Mansur Ali, a sub-inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation in Bogura.

The court also asked the existing IO Mansur Ali to come on the date with the relevant case dockets.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order after hearing a criminal revision petition filed by five Supreme Court lawyers challenging the legality of the trial proceedings at the Juvenile Court in Bogura in connection with the case.

Five Supreme Court lawyers are Md Zahirul Islam, Ahammed Abdullah Khan, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Zobaidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes who jointly filed the criminal revision petition as a public interest.

Earlier, on June 21, the same HC bench observed that forcing a confessional statement out of the accused was unfortunate for the country.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah represented the state during the virtual hearing of the petition.

The accused boy and his parents were also virtually connected with the hearing. On June 11, an English newspaper published a report titled 'Bearing the unbearable', and a follow-up video about the suffering of the family.

Afterward, lawyer Shishir placed the petition before the HC bench along with a copy of the newspaper report on the matter.

On August 25 in 2015, the body of the eight-year-old was found in a jute field in Bogura's Katakhali. A day later, the father filed a case with Sariakandi Police Station.









