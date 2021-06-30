Video
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021
Back Page

BD ICT competition goes to second round this week

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh ICT competition organized by Huawei and Bangladesh Computer Council is going to the second round this week.
The top 127 students from the country will take part in this round for the next 15 days.
Almost one thousand 4th year students from around thirty universities of Bangladesh took part in the competition's first round which started in January of this year.
In these six months, students have gone through different online training sessions on a designated web portal of the global ICT leader Huawei and appeared for a test to qualify for the second round.
And now, 127 students, selected based on their consistency with training and exam results of 1st round, are going to take part in the second round.
In this round, students will take 15 days of online courses from HCIA (Huawei Certified ICT Associate), and later, they have to take part in an examination to qualify for the third round.


