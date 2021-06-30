Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has said lawyers should provide legal aid without service charge as pro bono basis to at least 10 percent cases of poor litigants in the country.The chief justice made the remark while hearing on jail appeals virtually filed by underprivileged convicts.

During the hearing the Chief Justice presided over the hearing in the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Legal profession has become a business, he said adding that in the past, lawyers would not charge more than set fees. The chief justice told senior lawyer and renewed criminal jurist Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury that senior lawyers like him should move cases for disadvantaged litigants without any fee. Referring to the foreign legal service, Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, a senior-most member of the full bench, said lawyers' practicing licenses are renewed every year in different countries of the world. The lawyers have to show that they have moved some cases pro bono, otherwise, their practicing licenses are not renewed, he said.

Lawyer Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury told the court that the honorarium given to the state defence lawyers is very insufficient.

