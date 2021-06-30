Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has said lawyers should provide legal aid without service charge as pro bono basis to at least 10 percent cases of poor litigants in the country.The chief justice made the remark while hearing on jail appeals virtually filed by underprivileged convicts.
During the hearing the Chief Justice presided over the hearing in the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.  
Legal profession has become a business, he said adding that in the past, lawyers would not charge more than set fees. The chief justice told senior lawyer and renewed criminal jurist Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury that senior lawyers like him should move cases for disadvantaged litigants without any fee. Referring to the foreign legal service, Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, a senior-most member of the full bench, said lawyers' practicing licenses are renewed every year in different countries of the world. The lawyers have to show that they have moved some cases pro bono, otherwise, their practicing licenses are not renewed, he said.
Lawyer Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury told the court that the honorarium given to the state defence lawyers is very insufficient.
If their honorariums are hiked, they will be encouraged to move cases more sincerely, he said.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’
Home-bound people trekking to their destinations as public transport
One more body recovered from blast site debris
Nasir, Omi get bail
Two IOs summoned for forcibly taking confessions
BD ICT competition goes to second round this week
Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ
Ozone pollution causes serious impact on crops but farmers largely unaware: Research


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft