Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ozone pollution causes serious impact on crops but farmers largely unaware: Research

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

Ozone pollution poses a serious threat to crop production and food security, but its invisible, odourless nature leaves farmers unaware about its silent consequences.
Tropospheric and surface ozone pollution poses significant threats to global crop production and food security, but farmers are largely unaware of its impact on agriculture and damage to ecosystems, say scientists.
According to scientists, ozone, as an air pollutant, is highly oxidising and damages plant tissues. But because it is an invisible, odourless gas that often co-occurs with other stresses, such as heat stress, farmers do not directly experience it.
Baerbel Sinha, head of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, in Mohali, India, says: "If one wants to look at where ozone is possibly disturbing the economics on a large scale, and where one may also be able to educate farmers better, it would be the legumes - soybean, chickpeas and beans in general are very ozone sensitive, their prices are not regulated and they display visible ozone damage on the leaf." Monitoring stations in agricultural areas can help farmers get a better understanding of ozone concentrations and raise knowledge and awareness of the issue, besides providing useful data for the science, say Sinha and other scientists who presented at a session on 'Air Pollution and Sustainable and Resilient Food Production' at the 2021 Sustainability Research and Innovation Congress (12-15 June) held in Brisbane, Australia.
Amos Tai, associate professor of the Earth System Science Programme at the Chinese University of Hong Kong says that where there is no ozone pollution, current crop production can be two to 18 per cent higher. "In our study, we have found that about 10 to 50 per cent of the observed crop sensitivities to excess heat can arise from the higher ozone that actually comes with higher temperature."
A 2018 landmark study showed on a global scale how the spatial variation and severity of tropospheric ozone effects on yield compared with effects of other stresses such as heat and water stress, pests and diseases, rising CO2 and, to a lesser extent, aridity and nutrient stress.
Their modelling showed that the highest ozone-induced production losses for wheat are in India and China; for rice in parts of India, Bangladesh, China and Indonesia; for maize in China and the US; and for soybean in North and South America.
"At present ozone levels in the Indo-Gangetic Plain are sensitive to both nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, which fuel ozone production leading to high levels of ozone pollution," warns Sinha. "Since the emissions of these pollutants look set to continue into the foreseeable future, we have to prepare for higher losses in the future."
Adaptation options may play an important role in enhancing food supply while mitigation strategies are being implemented.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’
Home-bound people trekking to their destinations as public transport
One more body recovered from blast site debris
Nasir, Omi get bail
Two IOs summoned for forcibly taking confessions
BD ICT competition goes to second round this week
Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ
Ozone pollution causes serious impact on crops but farmers largely unaware: Research


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft