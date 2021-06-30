DSE member arrested on charges of corruption

The immigration police have arrested Banco Securities Chairman Abdul Muhith, also a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) member, on the charges of financial irregularities and misappropriating Tk 66 crore of investors while he was trying to fly abroad.

He was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city on Tuesday noon. Mohammad Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), confirmed the matter to journalists. Muhith was detained while passing immigration at the airport in connection with a case filed with the Motijheel Police Station.

Earlier on June 15, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filed a complaint against seven directors of brokerage firm on charge of a Tk 66.6 crore shortfall in the consolidated customer account.

The complaint was filed following a DSE board meeting that also decided that the brokerage firm's trading operations would be suspended.

But since the matter is to be handled by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the commission. Later, the ACC filed a case with the Motijheel Police Station. Yasir Arafat, Officer-in-Charge of the Motijheel said that we have sent the case to the ACC after filling it with the police station.







