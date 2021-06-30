Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DSE member arrested on charges of corruption

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

The immigration police have arrested Banco Securities Chairman Abdul Muhith, also a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) member, on the charges of financial irregularities and misappropriating Tk 66 crore of investors while he was trying to fly abroad.
He was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city on Tuesday noon. Mohammad Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), confirmed the matter to journalists. Muhith was detained while passing immigration at the airport in connection with a case filed with the Motijheel Police Station.
Earlier on June 15, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filed a complaint against seven directors of brokerage firm on charge of a Tk 66.6 crore shortfall in the consolidated customer account.
The complaint was filed following a DSE board meeting that also decided that the brokerage firm's trading operations would be suspended.
But since the matter is to be handled by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the commission.   Later, the ACC filed a case with the Motijheel Police Station. Yasir Arafat, Officer-in-Charge of the Motijheel said that we have sent the case to the ACC after filling it with the police station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC to promote App ‘Ami Probashi’
Home-bound people trekking to their destinations as public transport
One more body recovered from blast site debris
Nasir, Omi get bail
Two IOs summoned for forcibly taking confessions
BD ICT competition goes to second round this week
Lawyers should attend 10 pc cases without service charge: CJ
Ozone pollution causes serious impact on crops but farmers largely unaware: Research


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft