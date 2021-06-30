

John McCain SUSI alumni Musharrat sets example of enlightening orphan girls by training up

Musharrat, also alumni of John McCain Study of the US Institutes on Rule of Law and Public Service, utilized the fund she received as John McCain SUSI alumni from Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of US Department of State via their implementation partner Meridian International Center in Washington DC for making a project titled "Pass the Light".

Under the supervision of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, she conducted five day training from June 21 to 25 for 14 teenage girls of 6th to 9th grade at their residence hall in Azimpur Shishu Nibash maintaining WHO health guidelines on Covid 19.

'The girls' enthusiasm exclaimed me during the training on communicative English and life lesson' said Musharrat with a gratifying smile.

In two separate 45 minute sessions each day, the girls learned more on truthfulness, unity, time management, complimenting, appreciating and being kind to each other through storytelling and fun activities. They also took lessons on effective English communication including writing applications and letters, formats of dialogues and questions and a special session on measures to prevent COVID-19.

A happy Musharrat also supplied surgical masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing liquid, paper tissue, sanitary napkins and some books for the participants from the project. Syeda Musharrat Jahan, an international relations graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), made an example of enlightening orphan adolescent girls on life and language by providing training with her own expenses.Musharrat, also alumni of John McCain Study of the US Institutes on Rule of Law and Public Service, utilized the fund she received as John McCain SUSI alumni from Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of US Department of State via their implementation partner Meridian International Center in Washington DC for making a project titled "Pass the Light".Under the supervision of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, she conducted five day training from June 21 to 25 for 14 teenage girls of 6th to 9th grade at their residence hall in Azimpur Shishu Nibash maintaining WHO health guidelines on Covid 19.'The girls' enthusiasm exclaimed me during the training on communicative English and life lesson' said Musharrat with a gratifying smile.In two separate 45 minute sessions each day, the girls learned more on truthfulness, unity, time management, complimenting, appreciating and being kind to each other through storytelling and fun activities. They also took lessons on effective English communication including writing applications and letters, formats of dialogues and questions and a special session on measures to prevent COVID-19.A happy Musharrat also supplied surgical masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing liquid, paper tissue, sanitary napkins and some books for the participants from the project.