Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

John McCain SUSI alumni Musharrat sets example of enlightening orphan girls by training up

Published : Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

John McCain SUSI alumni Musharrat sets example of enlightening orphan girls by training up

John McCain SUSI alumni Musharrat sets example of enlightening orphan girls by training up

Syeda Musharrat Jahan, an international relations graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), made an example of enlightening orphan adolescent girls on life and language by providing training with her own expenses.
Musharrat, also alumni of John McCain Study of the US Institutes on Rule of Law and Public Service, utilized the fund she received as John McCain SUSI alumni from Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of US Department of State via their implementation partner Meridian International Center in Washington DC for making a project titled "Pass the Light".
Under the supervision of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, she conducted five day training from June 21 to 25 for 14 teenage girls of 6th to 9th grade at their residence hall in Azimpur Shishu Nibash maintaining WHO health guidelines on Covid 19.
'The girls' enthusiasm exclaimed me during the training on communicative English and life lesson' said Musharrat with a gratifying smile.
In two separate 45 minute sessions each day, the girls learned more on truthfulness, unity, time management, complimenting, appreciating and being kind to each other through storytelling and fun activities. They also took lessons on effective English communication including writing applications and letters, formats of dialogues and questions and a special session on measures to prevent COVID-19.
A happy Musharrat also supplied surgical masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing liquid, paper tissue, sanitary napkins and some books for the participants from the project.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
John McCain SUSI alumni Musharrat sets example of enlightening orphan girls by training up
Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer
7 die of Covid-19, 300 more infected in Chattogram
New human species’ ‘Dragon Man’ is our closest ancestor: Scientists
Microsoft's Windows 11 will allow for Android apps
18 children killed in China school blaze
US House committee mulls sweeping China bill
Turks defend nature against Erdogan's development push


Latest News
England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
Govt asks existing UPs to perform duties till next polls
Bangladesh gives Moderna vaccine emergency use authorisation
Bangladesh forex reserves cross $46 billion
Unidentified man found dead in Korotoa river in Bogura
Anyone comes out of home in lockdown will face punishment
US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh
IOM’s emergency director urges durable solutions to Rohingya Crisis
Three minors drown in Noakhaki
$ 47m loan agreement signed with Korea for CWASA project
Most Read News
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Moghbazar blast: Body of security guard recovered after 44 hrs
DU suspends academic exams during lockdown
Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 yrs, new study finds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft