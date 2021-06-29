Rick Sikder loses NBL directorship

Rick Haque Sikder has lost the post of director of National Bank due to bankruptcy. In this regard the Bangladesh Bank (BB) sent a letter to the National Bank on Sunday. Bangladesh Bank did not agree to extend his tenure.

It is learned that on October 12, 2020, at the annual general meeting of the National Bank, Rick Haque Sikder resigned and was elected as the new director. However, the central

bank did not approve him as a new director.

The central bank verified the value of his loan when the bank sent a proposal to Rick Haque Sikder to become a director. It turns out that Rick Haque Sikder has become a defaulter.

Originally a company went bankrupt, with Rick Haque Sikder as its director.

The central bank said that Rick Haque Sikder's interest-bearing company was in default and there was no opportunity for him to be appointed as a director of the National Bank under the Banking Companies Act.

Ron Haque Sikder, brother of Rick Haque Sikder and director of National Bank, went to meet the Governor of Bangladesh Bank on Monday to address the issue.

According to central bank sources, Ron Haque Sikder has been assured that Rick Haque Sikder will get back the post of director as soon as the loan is regular. He will have to wait until then.







