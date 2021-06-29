Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Front Page

Rick Sikder loses NBL directorship

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Corrspondent

Rick Haque Sikder has lost the post of director of National Bank due to bankruptcy. In this regard the Bangladesh Bank (BB) sent a letter to the National Bank on Sunday. Bangladesh Bank did not agree to extend his tenure.
It is learned that on October 12, 2020, at the annual general meeting of the National Bank, Rick Haque Sikder resigned and was elected as the new director. However, the central
bank did not approve him as a new director.
The central bank verified the value of his loan when the bank sent a proposal to Rick Haque Sikder to become a director. It turns out that Rick Haque Sikder has become a defaulter.
Originally a company went bankrupt, with Rick Haque Sikder as its director.
The central bank said that Rick Haque Sikder's interest-bearing company was in default and there was no opportunity for him to be appointed as a director of the National Bank under the Banking Companies Act.
Ron Haque Sikder, brother of Rick Haque Sikder and director of National Bank, went to meet the Governor of Bangladesh Bank on Monday to address the issue.
According to central bank sources, Ron Haque Sikder has been assured that Rick Haque Sikder will get back the post of director as soon as the loan is regular. He will have to wait until then.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Rick Sikder loses NBL directorship
HC orders to revive People’s Leasing
Innocent lives lost in Moghbazar blast
Cause of Moghbazar blast yet unknown
Court orders freezing of 8 bank accounts of Sayeed  Khokon, family
Govt allocates Tk 23.07cr for the needy
Life expectancy now 72.8 years: BBS report


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft