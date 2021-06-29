HC orders to revive People’s Leasing

The High Court (HC) on Monday decided to revive the People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL) and it will not be liquidated even though financial scam came into the limelight after investigating the money embezzlement case of Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder.

The court also formed a board of directors for the PLFSL which could be known after releasing the written order of the HC.

The virtual HC bench of Justice, Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing the pleas filed by 201 depositors.

Lawyer Ahsanul Karim argued for the petitioners, while Barrister Tajib-ul-Alam represented the Bangladesh Bank and Barrister Mezbahur Rahman moved for the provisional liquidator of PLFSL Md Asaduzzaman.

Depositor's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told journalists that a board will be formed to reform it. The court will let us know who will lead the board.

Earlier, Ahsanul told the court during the hearing that there is no legal basis to wind up a financial institution, but Bangladesh Bank could integrate the financial institutions and, through proper management, protect the interests of depositors.

If decisions relating to PLFSL are delayed it will cause further damage to depositors, he said.

Adv Shamim Ahmed Mehedi filed the petition on behalf of the depositors in the last week seeking HC directives for reforms of PLFSL.

PK Halder, who is now living in Canada, embezzled Tk 3,500 crore from various financial institutions including PLFSL.

Besides, an investigation by the central bank in 2014 revealed massive corruption by ILFSL directors, involving Tk 670 crore.

They embezzled the money from the institution in different ways between 2004 and 2013, when M Moazzam Hossain was its chairman. Later in 2015, the central bank removed five board members.

On June 27, the Finance Ministry in a letter asked the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to take necessary steps to liquidate the institution.

It also directed the central bank to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against all officials involved in the money embezzlement of PLFS.

The instruction came after BB on May 21 proposed to the ministry to lay off PLFS, which failed to pay back money to depositors.

The total loss of PLFS stood at Tk 2,324 crore at the end of December 2018. Its capital shortfall stood at Tk 2,013 crore. PLFS owed Tk 798 crore to different banks and financial institutions.

The size of its total loan portfolio was Tk1,145.18 crore, of which 67.46 percent was classified as of December last year.





