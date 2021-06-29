Innocent lives lost in Moghbazar blast

At least seven unsuspecting passers-by died and more than 60 others were injured in a massive blast at Moghbazar Wireless Gate area around 7:30pm on Sunday.

The damage was so extensive that the blast site looked like a war zone. The dead and the injured were whisked to different hospitals where relatives rushed after receiving the news.

Sujan, who works in a drug store, lost his wife and only child while Sohagi Begum lost her husband, Abul Kashem, the only earning member of their family. Sohagi Begum is not sure how she would repay her husband's loan of Tk 7 lakh and rear an 8-year-old daughter.

Sujan's wife Jannat Begum, 23 and his 9-month-old daughter Subhana died in the Moghbazar incident. At the emergency department of

the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Sujon was seen sitting on the floor and crying all night.

At that time, he kept saying on the phone, "My wife and daughter are dead. I have no one else."

Sujan, told the media, Jannat went to the Swarma House with their baby daughter Subhana and her 13-year-old brother Rabbi on the opposite side of the Arong chain store at Moghbazar.

He said after hearing the news of the blast he came to DMCH and found his wife's body. Relatives have learned that the 9-month-old baby died in another private hospital.

It is learned that when Sujan's wife Jannat was brought to the hospital at around 9:00pm, her whole body was covered with dust, wounds and blood. At the time Jannat repeatedly said, "Please save me and call my husband."

Jannat died an hour after Sujan reached the hospital. Sujan said his teenage brother-in-law, Rabbi, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

In the same accident Sohagi Begum lost her husband Abul Kashem. She came to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute to collect her husband's dead body.

Sohagi Begum told the media, Abul Kashem called her 10 minutes before the incident and told her that he was stuck in a traffic jam at Moghbazar.

Sohagi Begum cried and said, "I called him later but could not reach him on his mobile phone. Then I watched the news of the accident on TV and identified our bus completely damaged on the blast site."

Bus driver Abul Kashem lived with his family in Gazipur. He has an eight-year-old daughter and a wife. He has been driving on different routes for the last 25 years.

One and half years ago Abul Kashem bought a bus with a loan from a bank. He drove the bus himself. There is still a loan of Tk 7 lakh left to be repaid.

Relatives could not confirm whether Abul Kashem died on the spot or after being taken to hospital. The bus driver's assistant is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Swapan, Ruhul Amin, Noman and Mostafizur Rahman also died on the Sunday's blast.







