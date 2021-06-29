Cause of Moghbazar blast yet unknown



Investigators of Fire Service Department on Monday inspect the devastated site of Sunday's explosion at Moghbazar in the capital, which left seven people dead and scores of others injured. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The department of explosives has found the existence of hydrocarbons of the three-storey building on the ground floor of Shawarma House in the capital's Moghbazar.

Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Inspector of the Department of Explosives on Monday said they found existence of hydrocarbons after the inspection of the Shawarma House on the ground floor of the three-storey building in the capital's Moghbazar.

He said hydrocarbon is an ingredient of natural gas. However, it is unusual to cause such a huge explosion from gas alone.

A three-member probe body has been formed to look into the matter and the investigation report will be submitted to the government within seven days.

Abul Kalam said the reason behind the blast is yet to be known. Actual reason will be disclosed following the investigation. Now, the explosives department is collecting the information, he added.

Fire Service experts said the three-storey building in Moghbazar that was heavily damaged on Sunday's explosion may collapse any time, "The building has been irreparably damaged," Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operation) of Fire Service, told journalists after visiting the site.

The building owner has to decide whether he will demolish it. It is not possible to use it any more, he said while replying to a query.

Zillur, also head of the probe committee formed by Fire Service, said their teams are collecting evidence from the wreckage and taking statements of witnesses, the injured and owner of business outlets at the site.

Asked whether it is accident or sabotage, the Chief Inspector said, "We are analysing all possibilities, including gas leak. It could've happened from electric spark. We won't ignore any of the possibilities."

Earlier, Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, disclosed that they have formed a 5-member committee to investigate the blast. The committee has been asked to submit a report within 7 working days," Md Sazzad added.

Police will form a probe body involving the bomb disposal unit to investigate the big blast in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed disclosed this to the press after visiting the site of the incident on Monday.

"We will form a probe committee involving officials from the bomb disposal unit and will work with the Fire Service to find out the reason behind such an incident," the IGP told journalists.

In response to a question regarding possible militant involvement, Benazir said, "The explosion caused destructions in a single direction. In case of bombings, it normally causes destructions in at least three to four directions." He suspected the existence of methane gas behind the blast.

Meanwhile, DMP Comissioner Shafiqul Islam ruled out the possibility of militant involvement behind the explosion. "Splinters would have been scattered at the scene had it been a bomb blast," he said.





The authority are yet to find out the cause of the massive blast that rocked a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening leaving six people dead and around 200 people injured.The department of explosives has found the existence of hydrocarbons of the three-storey building on the ground floor of Shawarma House in the capital's Moghbazar.Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Inspector of the Department of Explosives on Monday said they found existence of hydrocarbons after the inspection of the Shawarma House on the ground floor of the three-storey building in the capital's Moghbazar.He said hydrocarbon is an ingredient of natural gas. However, it is unusual to cause such a huge explosion from gas alone.A three-member probe body has been formed to look into the matter and the investigation report will be submitted to the government within seven days.Abul Kalam said the reason behind the blast is yet to be known. Actual reason will be disclosed following the investigation. Now, the explosives department is collecting the information, he added.Fire Service experts said the three-storey building in Moghbazar that was heavily damaged on Sunday's explosion may collapse any time, "The building has been irreparably damaged," Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operation) of Fire Service, told journalists after visiting the site.The building owner has to decide whether he will demolish it. It is not possible to use it any more, he said while replying to a query.Zillur, also head of the probe committee formed by Fire Service, said their teams are collecting evidence from the wreckage and taking statements of witnesses, the injured and owner of business outlets at the site.Asked whether it is accident or sabotage, the Chief Inspector said, "We are analysing all possibilities, including gas leak. It could've happened from electric spark. We won't ignore any of the possibilities."Earlier, Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, disclosed that they have formed a 5-member committee to investigate the blast. The committee has been asked to submit a report within 7 working days," Md Sazzad added.Police will form a probe body involving the bomb disposal unit to investigate the big blast in a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed disclosed this to the press after visiting the site of the incident on Monday."We will form a probe committee involving officials from the bomb disposal unit and will work with the Fire Service to find out the reason behind such an incident," the IGP told journalists.In response to a question regarding possible militant involvement, Benazir said, "The explosion caused destructions in a single direction. In case of bombings, it normally causes destructions in at least three to four directions." He suspected the existence of methane gas behind the blast.Meanwhile, DMP Comissioner Shafiqul Islam ruled out the possibility of militant involvement behind the explosion. "Splinters would have been scattered at the scene had it been a bomb blast," he said.