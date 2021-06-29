Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Court orders freezing of 8 bank accounts of Sayeed  Khokon, family

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court ordered to freeze eight bank accounts of former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon and three of his family
members.
Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order,  it was disclosed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)  prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir on Monday.
ACC Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed, submitted a prayer before the court to allow to freeze their bank accounts in this regard.
The other relatives of Khokon are -- wife Farhana Alam, sister Shahana Hanif and mother Fatema Hanif.
Of them, three accounts belong to Khokon's business firms, two accounts belong to his wife, two
accounts belong to his sister, and one belongs to his mother.
In the application, the investigating officer said that a large amount of money had been transacted in those bank accounts.
For a fair investigation into the allegations, the accounts need to be blocked on an urgent basis to ensure that no money is withdrawn, handed over or transferred from those accounts, the AA official said.
During the investigation, it was learnt that the accused are trying to transfer money from those accounts, the petition added.


