Govt allocates Tk 23.07cr for the needy

The government has allocated Tk 23.07 crore for providing necessary humanitarian support to the country's poor, insolvent and jobless people in 64 districts during the ongoing lockdown enforced to curb transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

The allocation was given following the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Ministry's Senior Information Officer (SIO) Selim Hossain told this correspondent that several millions of poor, insolvent and jobless people in 64 districts have been suffering for the ongoing lockdown. They will be given the support for their survival.











