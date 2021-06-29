Life expectancy now 72.8 years: BBS report

The average life expectancy of the people of the country has increased to 72.8 years. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the average life expectancy of men is 71.2 years and the average life

expectancy of women is 74.5 years.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has disclosed the information at the publication ceremony of the "Report on Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2020" on Monday at the BBS auditorium.

The average growth rate of population in the country is 1.30 per cent in 2020 which was 1.32 per cent in 2019 while it was 1.33 per cent in 2018.

The density of population has also increased during this period as it was 1,140 persons for per square kilometer in 2020 which was 1,125 in the previous year.

The number of sample families covered under the survey is 301,131 involving a population size of 1,285,013 where the number of members for per family is 4.3.

The report showed that the current number of population in the country is around 16.91 crore (January 1, 2021). The population of the country till June last year was 16.82 crore.

The average size of each household in the country is 4.3, about 98.3 per cent people are availing safe drinking water while around 81.5 per cent people have necessary toilet facilities.

The report findings also showed that the total fertility rate is 2.04 per cent, the maternal mortality rate per thousand is 1.63, the education rate of 15 years and above people is 75.6 per cent, 7 years and above people is 75.2 per cent, the education rate of female aged 7 years and above is 72.9 per cent, some 96.2 per cent people have power facilities, the number of internet users aged 15 years and above is 43.5 per cent of which the male users are 52.7 per cent while the female users 34.3 per cent.

According to the BBS, the average life expectancy of country's people was 72.6 years in 2019 which was 72.3 years in 2018, 72 years in 2017, 71.6 years in 2016.

Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the publication ceremony as chief guest while director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam spoke as special guest.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the average life expectancy of people has increased in the country and it is excellent news. "There has been overall development in the country which has resulted in increase in the average life expectancy of people. I'm very much delighted since the report has been published in the shortest possible time."

BBS joint director AKM Ashraful Haque, who is also the project director of Monitoring of the situation of vital statistics of Bangladesh (MSVSB), 3rd phase, revealed the survey findings.

The report indicates that the trend of development in average life expectancy, health and education sectors has continued. Despite being a densely populated country, Bangladesh has attained notable successes in controlling population growth.

A mother in Bangladesh now gives birth to two children on average whereas 50 years ago, a mother gave birth to six children on average in the country.







