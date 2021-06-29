Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:21 PM
Country sees highest 8,364 Covid-19 infections, 104 die

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

The country on Monday recorded the highest number of covid-19 infected people with 8,364 new cases detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am while 104 patients had died during this time.
The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 8, 96,770 and death toll at 14,276.
Besides, 3,570 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.06 percent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 35,059 samples, which is also the highest since the virus hit the country last year, had been tested in 554 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The positivity rate reached 23.86 percent with the overall mortality rate at 1.60 percent.
Among the latest victims, 68 were men, and 36 were women. Of the victims, 97 died in different hospitals across the country while seven at home.
The country's highest number of 35 deaths was reported in Khulna division followed by Dhaka with 27 single-day deaths, 19 in Chattogram      division, nine in Rangpur, seven in Rajshahi, five in Mymensingh and two in Barishal division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,186 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,090 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,940,000 lives and infected as many as 181,933,000 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 166,433,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


