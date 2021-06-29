Cars, rickshaws dominate city roads on first day of lockdown

Roads in the capital city on Monday saw plying of a large number of private cars although the government put restrictions on the movement of all passenger transports except goods carrying vehicles and rickshaws during the 'limited-scale lockdown'

from Monday till Thursday morning.

Besides, a large number of rickshaws were seen to lead the city roads and the rickshaw-pullers demanded extra fares from commuters taking the opportunity of public transport crisis.

The presence of countless private cars and rickshaws on roads created traffic congestion in different parts of the city during the first day of the lockdown.

Visiting different parts of the city on Monday, it was found that the operation of public transport including public buses and CNG-run auto-rickshaws remained off as the government enforced countrywide lockdown in a limited scale from Monday morning to curb the surge of Covid-19.

However, private cars, office buses and rickshaws dominated the city streets.

Since the government and private offices remained open during the lockdown the office-goers who normally use public transport to reach their destinations faced enormous sufferings to go office and return home. Many of them had to go to office on foot and the rest had to spend much higher than usual as rickshaw fare.

"I had to spend Tk 300 as rickshaw fare to reach my office at Motijheel from Mohammadpur," Emil Hossain, a private company employee, told the Daily Observer.

"However, on my way I found many people walking on foot to reach their destination and many people standing near the road for vehicles," he added.

Mahmudul Hasan, an officer of a private bank, said, "Passengers are also suffering as they have to pay extra fare for rickshaws due to a shortage of public vehicles. I have come by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Gabtali Mazar Road to Motijheel paying higher fare as there is no public transport."

Traffic police officer Akhlasur Rahman, who was on-duty in Gabtali area, said, "We are trying to ensure restrictions, allowing only office going staff buses, vehicles carrying patients and emergency services."

"We are monitoring so that no staff bus and vehicles of emergency services can carry usual passengers," he added.

In this regard, traffic sergeant Sharif Ahmed said, "We have set up several check-posts at various points. We initially warn the people. The number of vehicles and people on the road seems to have decreased significantly."

"Following the government restrictions, we will be stricter during the upcoming full-fledged strict lockdown," he added.







