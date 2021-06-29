Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
SC turns down HC order allowing NTRCA to recruit 2,500 teachers

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday turned down a High Court order that asked the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recommend for recruiting 2,500 contempt of court petitioners, who qualified in NTRCA exams, as teachers of private educational institutions.
After the apex court order,     the NTRCA does not have to recommend the hiring of 2,500 petitioners as teachers.
A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order following several petitions filed by NTRCA, challenging the HC order.
Lawyers Khurshid Alam Khan, Adv Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah and Mohiuddin Md Hanif argued for the petitioners while Senior lawyer Barrister Fida Kamal and Mohammad Kamruzzaman stood for NTRCA.
However, the grounds could not be known as the apex court order was not released yet.
On May 31, the HC asked the NTRCA to recommend appointment of 2,500 contempt of court petitioners in MPO-listed private educational institutions.
The NTRCA filed a petition with the Chamber Judge court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on the HC order.
On June 22, the Chamber Judge court sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division.
In 2017, the HC had directed the government to prepare a merit list of the candidates who have passed the registration test for appointment as teachers to private schools and colleges, after hearing petitions over it.
In 2019, the petitioners filed contempt of court petitions as the authorities concerned have not complied with the directives.
Later, the HC issued contempt of court rule against NTRCA.
On March 30 this year, the NTRCA issued a circular appointing around 54,304 teachers to private schools.
On May 6, the HC stayed the process for appointing around 54,304 teachers to private schools, colleges and madrasa across the country and also ordered NTRCA to recommend in seven days to the authorities concerned of the private educational institutions to appoint the qualified candidates.


