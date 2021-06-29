Dhaka to host first-ever virtual Summit July 8

Bangladesh will host the first-ever virtual V20 Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit on July 8.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver keynote speech at the summit while Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will chair the event to be moderated by Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed.

Formed in 2015, the V20 Group of Finance Ministers is a dedicated cooperation initiative of economies systematically vulnerable to climate change. The government of Bangladesh is currently the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the V20 Group of Finance Ministers.

The Summit will feature Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, heads of state from Climate Vulnerable Forum member countries and V20 Finance Ministers to mobilize more robust economic and finance responses to the spiralling dual crisis that increasingly affects the world's most vulnerable economies.

In close cooperation with the United Nations, the IMF and key development partners, the high-level dialogue will shape globally cooperative responses to ensure fast-tracked resilience building efforts to overcome the new realities of tandem climate and Covid pressures through bold new actions and partnerships, it said.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom, John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations, David Malpass, President, The World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund and Ban Kim Moon, Board Chair, Global Center on Adaptation will speak. Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata?afa, Independent State of Samoa, President Ivan Duque Marquez, Republic of Colombia and President Sahle-Work Zewde, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia will also join.

Mohammad Khalid Payenda, Minister of Finance, Afghanistan, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Bhutan, Elian Villegas Valverde, Minister of Finance, Costa Rica, Alfred Alfred Jr, Minister of Finance, Republic of Marshall Islands, Rui Augusto Gomes Minister of Finance, Timor-Leste, H? ??c Ph?c, Minister of Finance, Viet Nam, Paola Alvarez, Assistant Secretary, Department of Finance, Philippines, Liliam Rivera, Undersecretary of Credit and Public Investment, Ministry of Finance, Honduras, Nam-ki Hong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, South Korea, Dr. Maria Flachsbarth Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany will join the summit as delegates, Foreign Ministry said.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Hong-Thuy Paterson, CFO, Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Toshinori Doi, Director, ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) will also join as partner.

The V20 membership stands at 48 economies including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Palau, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Senegal, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Viet Nam and Yemen, the release said.

After the Summit, the V20 will issue a Communique highlighting expectations on the upcoming UNFCCC COP26 and global climate finance.







