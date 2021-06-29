Army, BGB, police to be deployed to ensure strict lockdown from July 1



The flyovers at Jatrabari in the capital remain almost empty during the first day of the newly imposed countrywide 'limited-scale' lockdown on Monday as the authorities restricted plying of public transport including buses. Inset, a large number of rickshaws dominate the road in the area as the non-motorised vehicles remained outside the purview of the restriction. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"No people would be allowed to go out of their homes during the lockdown without any valid reason. To ensure it, there will be no movement passes for the people during the period," he said while briefing media after the Monday's regular Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

He said Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from July 1 to curb transmission of deadly Covid-19 virus. Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be

imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

During the first phase of strict lockdown clamped in April last year, Army was deployed across the country to enforce social distancing rules as the government geared up its fight against the pandemic.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said strict restrictions on people's movement will be enforced for seven days across the country from July 1. The decision was taken after analysing Covid situation in four divisions of the country.

During the lockdown, which already led thousands of people to leave Dhaka city over the past few days, strict restrictions on public movement and gatherings will be in place from 6:00am on Thursday (July 1) to the midnight of July 7.

"People will have to stay home and be allowed to go out only for emergency purposes, such as medical reasons or for attending funerals," he added.

Earlier this year, during another phase of lockdown in April, authorities concerned had introduced a movement pass that would allow citizens to stay outside for up to three hours.

An individual seeking a movement pass had to provide his or her name, phone number, date of birth, destination details, valid identification (national identity card, passport, driving licence), and the reason for going outside. Police then issued online passed after verifying the information.

Regarding the duration of lockdown, the Cabinet Secretary said that the government will primarily enforce lockdown for seven days. If needed, it will be extended later.

Detailed instructions regarding the restrictions will be given on Tuesday, he said, adding, "It can be named lockdown or shutdown. Before finalizing decision on Tuesday, it's strict restriction."

Meanwhile, public transports went off streets and shopping malls remained shut in Dhaka and other parts of the country from Monday.









