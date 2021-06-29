Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:20 PM
Front Page

Oxford AZ vaccine crisis will not end soon: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine crisis will not end soon because of a shortage of Covishield vaccines invented by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured at the Serum Institute in India, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Dr Robed Amin, spokesman of DGHS, came up with the remark in the daily virtual health bulletin on Monday.
Robed Amin said, "The crisis of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine still exists. We don't think it will be resolved soon. Because, the amount of vaccine that was supposed to be received from India has not been resolved yet. At the same time, it is not possible to get this vaccine from other places."
Meanwhile, it has been decided that the vaccine of Chinese Sinopharm will be administrated in all parts of the country very soon. The date of vaccination will be announced in time.
He also said, "Arrangements have been made to administer Pfizer vaccine in Dhaka city. The
first dose of this vaccine was administrated to 240 people on June 21. The purpose was to keep them under observation for up to seven days after vaccination. If there are no complications or side effects, the rest of the vaccine will be administrated within Dhaka. We are still waiting for those seven days."
At the same time, he said, "Attempts are being made to increase antigen tests across the country as the rising coronavirus cases have turned 51 districts into risk zones. The positive outcome rate of the test is much higher. The death rate is rising. Infections are also increasing."
"The tendency of people not wearing masks and not observing the hygiene rules has increased," said Robed Amin.
"The number of patients we saw in April will probably be the same in June. The hospitals have been kept ready. We fear that hospital beds will be filled up quickly if the number of infections increases too much."
The ICU bed is getting filled up fast. Already 50 per cent of ICU beds are filled up. If the infection rate is 21 to 22 per cent, the ICU bed will be filled up quickly, he further added.
However, since the launch of the mass coronavirus vaccination programme that started on February 7 in the country some 10,105,949 doses were administered till June 27.
So far, 10,200,000 doses of Covishield vaccine have been received from India. As such, there are only 94,051 doses of this vaccine in stock.
DGHS has announced that the first dose will be discontinued from April 26 due to the vaccine crisis. Registration for the vaccine has also been suspended since May 2.
Besides, the vaccination programme of Sinopharm started in the country from June 19 with the gift of the Chinese government. This vaccine is initially administrated to medical students.


