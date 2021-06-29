CUET’s 131st academic council meeting held

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 28: The 131st academic council of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) was held on a virtual platform on Monday, said a press release.

The meeting was chaired by CUET Vice-Chancellor and president of CUET academic council Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam.

Registrar (Additional Duties) of the university, Prof Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury acted as the member secretary at the meeting.