

Former Secy Mohsin Chowdhury’s death anniv today

On the occasion of the day, the Defence Ministry will hold a virtual discussion, and a doa mahfil will be held at his village home in Cumilla on the initiative of his family members, according to his younger brother Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, who is also an additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Security Services Division.

Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, who had been suffering from Covid-19, breathed his last on June 29, 2020 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city.

Later, he was laid to eternal rest at Banani Military Graveyard.

Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury was promoted to senior secretary while undergoing treatment.

Mohsin Chowdhury, also younger brother of Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had served as the secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change before he joined the Ministry of Defence.

He also worked at the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Prime Minister's Office in different positions, apart from working in the field as assistant commissioner and magistrate throughout his long career.







