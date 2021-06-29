Twelve new Dengue patients hospitalized amid a surge in cases

Twelve new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in the last 24 hours until Monday morning amid a spike in the mosquito-borne disease during monsoon.

Sixty-three dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Hospitals outside Dhaka got no patient with dengue during the period.

Currently, 64 dengue patients are being treated in different government and private hospitals across the country.

A total of 337 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 273 patients recovered.

Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019. Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.

However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people. -UNB







