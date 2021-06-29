Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
City News

20 houses burned in Ctg fire

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 28: Twenty houses were burned in a fire in Boalkhali upazila of Chatogram early Monday.
Enamul Kabir, a fire fighter of Boalkhali Fire Service Station, said the fire originated from an electric short circuit and burned down the houses at Das Para, Kanjuri Ward No 9 of Sarowatali Union in the upazila.
On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one hour of frantic effort, said Local UP member Abdul Jalil.    -UNB


