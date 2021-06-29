

No excuse for Moghbazar gas explosion



However, officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence and a bomb disposal unit of police primarily suspected gas leakage to be the main cause of the explosion. Past explosion incidents have mostly turned out to be triggered by gas leakages and this time it wouldn't standout an exception, unless if it was not a terror attack. Moreover, the explosion also damaged seven buildings and three nearby passing passenger buses. The scale of devastation is clearly understandable.



Several media reports have revealed that a number of gas cylinders were kept out in the open at a restaurant at the ground floor of a nearby building. An air-conditioner showroom was located above the site of explosion. Also a number of gas cylinders were kept at the road construction site near the scene.



The point, however, we have repeatedly penned to draw attention of our Gas Transmission & Distribution authorities to fast track repairing of leakages and damages. Not to mention, response to our plea had been markedly poor. The Moghbazaar disaster could have been easily avoided, if gas leakage repairing measures were taken at the right time while all gas cylinders were placed by following required safety measures. A comprehensive investigation must bring out the truth in light as quickly as possible.



Concurrently, it is disturbing to note that unexpected explosions caused by poorly maintained ACs and cooking gas cylinders have shot up at an alarming rate too. Our domestic consumers of these two objects must maintain and repair them round the clock.



Though long overdue, TITAS Gas Transmission and Distribution Company must right away mobilise its team of experts and repairmen to launch a citywide drive to detect all damaged and leaked gas pipelines. Repair all damaged and leaked supply lines the soonest.



Additionally, local administrators, such as ward councilors should get engaged teaming up with gas authorities in this regard. Lastly, we do not want to witness any mother's cry from her child or howling of a father carrying his son's dead body because of avoidable disasters. Our gross negligence should not be a further reason for any accident.

In September of last year at least 16 people died inside a mosque while leaving 50 more badly injured because of a gas explosion in the city. And last Sunday another 8 people were killed with 50 others critically injured from a huge explosion erupting on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the capital's heart Moghbazar area. We are speechless once more and offer our heartrending condolence to the members of the deceased.However, officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence and a bomb disposal unit of police primarily suspected gas leakage to be the main cause of the explosion. Past explosion incidents have mostly turned out to be triggered by gas leakages and this time it wouldn't standout an exception, unless if it was not a terror attack. Moreover, the explosion also damaged seven buildings and three nearby passing passenger buses. The scale of devastation is clearly understandable.Several media reports have revealed that a number of gas cylinders were kept out in the open at a restaurant at the ground floor of a nearby building. An air-conditioner showroom was located above the site of explosion. Also a number of gas cylinders were kept at the road construction site near the scene.The point, however, we have repeatedly penned to draw attention of our Gas Transmission & Distribution authorities to fast track repairing of leakages and damages. Not to mention, response to our plea had been markedly poor. The Moghbazaar disaster could have been easily avoided, if gas leakage repairing measures were taken at the right time while all gas cylinders were placed by following required safety measures. A comprehensive investigation must bring out the truth in light as quickly as possible.Concurrently, it is disturbing to note that unexpected explosions caused by poorly maintained ACs and cooking gas cylinders have shot up at an alarming rate too. Our domestic consumers of these two objects must maintain and repair them round the clock.Though long overdue, TITAS Gas Transmission and Distribution Company must right away mobilise its team of experts and repairmen to launch a citywide drive to detect all damaged and leaked gas pipelines. Repair all damaged and leaked supply lines the soonest.Additionally, local administrators, such as ward councilors should get engaged teaming up with gas authorities in this regard. Lastly, we do not want to witness any mother's cry from her child or howling of a father carrying his son's dead body because of avoidable disasters. Our gross negligence should not be a further reason for any accident.