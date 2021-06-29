Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop using polythene bags

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Dear Sir
Day by day our environment is getting polluted. A significant reason for the increase in environmental pollution is the use of polythene bags for daily necessities. Currently, it is seen that the use of polythene bags is causing serious damage to the environment.

According to the data, polythene bags remain under soil for thousands of year, which also reduces soil fertility. Even burning polythene causes serious pollution like air pollution. The use, production, marketing and transportation of polythene bags was banned in Bangladesh under the Environmental Protection Act-1995 in 2002. If a person manufactures, imports or markets polythene products, there are provisions for fines and imprisonment or both. But the use of polythene is still going on freely. It is important to mention one thing that human awareness has become very important in reducing the use of polythene bags.

It is important to be aware of the harmful aspects of polythene bags. A seller should understand that, the use of polythene bags should be avoided and jute bags should be used as an alternative. The use of these polythene bags should be stopped soon. Authorities responsible must take the issue seriously. So, we want the authorities take immediate effective action in this regard.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop using polythene bags
On algorithmic violence and Palestine
Vaccination: Prioritizing the students
Achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion
Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers
Vaccination and awareness are must to win against covid-19
Ensure justice for Omar Farooq Tripura
Indo-Pak War of 1965


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft