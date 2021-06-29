Stop using polythene bags

Dear Sir

Day by day our environment is getting polluted. A significant reason for the increase in environmental pollution is the use of polythene bags for daily necessities. Currently, it is seen that the use of polythene bags is causing serious damage to the environment.



According to the data, polythene bags remain under soil for thousands of year, which also reduces soil fertility. Even burning polythene causes serious pollution like air pollution. The use, production, marketing and transportation of polythene bags was banned in Bangladesh under the Environmental Protection Act-1995 in 2002. If a person manufactures, imports or markets polythene products, there are provisions for fines and imprisonment or both. But the use of polythene is still going on freely. It is important to mention one thing that human awareness has become very important in reducing the use of polythene bags.



It is important to be aware of the harmful aspects of polythene bags. A seller should understand that, the use of polythene bags should be avoided and jute bags should be used as an alternative. The use of these polythene bags should be stopped soon. Authorities responsible must take the issue seriously. So, we want the authorities take immediate effective action in this regard.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram government College