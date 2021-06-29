Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:19 PM
Op-Ed

Vaccination: Prioritizing the students

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Alaul Alam

Vaccination: Prioritizing the students

It is almost one and half a year since our education has been undergoing unprecedented shut down. Still we see no hopes of reopening education institutions soon as the country is undergoing the second wave of corona pandemic. Undeniably, this closure of education institutions has caused a great blow among the country's learning communities. The country is counting irreparable loss and prolonged loss of this kind may lead our education to a height of catastrophe.

Different sources estimate that 40 million students at various educational levels are affected during the pandemic. Besides academic loss, the young learners have been gripped with frustrations and uncertainties with prolonged closure of education centres. Experts opine that the hard- earned success in massive enrolment at primary and secondary level of education may face a drastic consequence due to such uncertain closures.

The worst affected are the students with poor family background. According to UNICEF, around 10 million students will never come back to schools. Virtual education has been a new trend of teaching and learning amid the crisis. But it is time to review how far online education has contributed to address the education catastrophe. It is evident that online education has not been an approach of inclusive education for some unavoidable causes. Different studies report that majority of students are left out of this new normal education due to widening digital divide amid the learners.

Besides, our teachers are found struggling with students with their learning outcomes as pre-pandemic curriculum does not seem supportive to tackle the ongoing recession. Lecture-based recorded classes hardly draw any attraction to the learners. Research findings reveal that majority of students at different education levels are strongly in favour of receiving in person education at their educational institutes. Not only students, parents and teachers state that education centres should be reopened as early as possible to tackle further decay of the young learners. So, there may be a question, can we see any alternatives to returning in person education?

However, the government wants to reopen education institution after it confirms vaccination for all teachers and students. Meanwhile, the government has given prioritization to vaccinate teachers and students. The recent data shows that most of the teachers at various education levels have already been inoculated. Even the teachers below 40 have been considered to be inoculated.

But the ongoing vaccination campaign faced a great blow as soon as the Serum Institute of Indian halted its export of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine despite they were given advanced payment for the required dosses of vaccines. However the government with their desperate attempt to keep the inoculation campaign going, purchased 15 million doses of vaccine with each dose pricing 10 dollar. Again the vaccination campaign has resumed with the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. In this time the priority should be given to vaccinate the student community, especially those who are above 18.

It is praiseworthy that the Ministry of Education along with the University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken an initiative to vaccinate all students and teachers of public and private universities against Covid-19 in line with recommendations of health experts. The UGC has asked for the list of students from the universities. They have decided to inoculate the students of public universities first, than private universities.

As we know, the students of public universities are the worst affected. Though virtual education is ongoing at public universities at a limited scale, all the exams remain suspended for sine die exposing a dire session jam. Students are counting huge academic loss and facing future uncertainty. Thousands of students raise voice in favour of reopening education centres in a bid to save their future which is now at stake.

To address this crisis there is hardly any alternatives to vaccinate students in order to ensure reopening education sooner. It may be pertinent to ask if there is any guarantee of the pandemic's disappearing after some days. This may be not. The surge of infection indicates that people have to endure the pandemic woes for more some years. Should we halt education activities in the uncertain crisis? The answer is obviously no. So taking urgent initiatives to vaccinate students paves the way to reopen education institutes.

The sooner the students will be vaccinated, the better we will see hopes of reopening education activities which is very urgent to tackle the ongoing education catastrophe. We know that massive vaccination may take some years as this initiative is import-oriented. Along with vaccination there must have a number of recovery plans and initiatives to run education activities smoothly. The Ministry of Education is expected to come up with implementing their initiatives to save students from further decay.

Meanwhile we see that redesigning education system is a need of the day to reduce the loss of education. The experts are thinking of blended education system addressing not only the importance on in person education but also the existing online to strengthen the outcome of education to meet the global challenges.
The writer is a teacher at Prime University


