

Waterlogging: A curse for port city dwellers



Chittagong is encircled on the east by the Bay of Bengal, on the east-south and east by the river Karnaphuli, and on the north-east by the Halda River. Excessive water flow in the canals due to high tides and rainfall causes obstruction in the natural drainage system and waterlogging. Unplanned urbanization and lack of proper sewage management caused waterlogging during the monsoon bring indescribable misery and disaster to the normal livelihood of the city dwellers.



22 out of 41 wards of the Chittagong city corporation, more or less go under water with a shower of rain or tidal water. Out of the estimated 6 million inhabitants of the city, more than 32 lakh people are living in these wards. According to various studies and statistics, the worst affected areas are Chandgaon, East Sholashahar, Shulakbahar, Chawkbazar, West Bakalia, East Bakalia, South Bakalia, North Agrabad, South Agrabad, Pathantuli, Baksirhat, Gosaildanga and North Madhyam Halish. The total population of these 13 wards is more than 19 lakh.



Waterlogging has been a plight in the port city for a long time. At different times Chittagong City Corporation undertook several projects including digging of Chaktai canal to alleviate waterlogging. The benefits of those projects are still a far cry. However, in 2017, a 3-year mega project was adopted, implementation cost of which is estimated at Tk 5,600 crore. This is the biggest project so far to alleviate waterlogging. The project was scheduled to start in July of that year and end by June 2020. But an unpardonable procrastination has engulfed the project and the project completion time has been recently extended for another couple of years. The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is in charge of implementing the project with the Engineering Corps of the Bangladesh Army supervising its overall activities.



According to various research works & statistics, the total length of 118 canals in Chittagong city is 162.25 km. At present the city contains 610 km and 55 km of paved and unmetalled drains respectively. There is no alternative but to coordinate among all the service providers to remove waterlogging in the city by lifting soil from canals and drains. To solve this crisis, to implementation of the Chittagong Drainage Master Plan formulated in 1995 is essential. It is not possible to solve this problem by just doing the work of pairing.



The Chittagong Storm Water Drainage and Flood Control Master Plan was formulated in 1995 by the Chittagong Development Authority to relieve the people of Chittagong from the scourge of rain and tidal waterlogging or floods. This is known as 'Drainage Master Plan'. This master plan has clear instructions on what to do to solve the city's waterlogging problem.



Besides, it was recommended to rescue the canals in the master plan. At the same time, there are specific guidelines for the conservation of reservoirs which will play a very helpful role in eliminating waterlogging. But its recommendations have not been implemented in the last two decades. Besides, the city is also expanding rapidly. So it is urgent to implement the modernization plan to keep pace with the time.



Drainage master plan for port city Chittagong was prepared in 1989 by the American company John R. Snell. They surveyed 70 canals inside Chittagong city. Of these, they found the length of Chaktai canal to be 34,050 feet. But the city dwellers have to pay the ultimate price as they cannot take care of the whole area of this canal. Similarly, several other canals including Mirza canal have become windy. Snell saw the connection of 34 canals with the Karnaphuli River. According to a recent survey by Chittagong WASA, there are only 22 canals and no more than 18 canals have been established by university students working in the field. Government service providers are taking up series of plans which are yielding no fruit.



It's been 25 years since 1995, but there was a law called the Master Plan. Then why was it not implemented? Due to this, the city dwellers have to accept extreme sufferings year after year. The location of the canal has to be recovered as per the RS map. Bar from any influential in restoring the canal must be removed with iron hand.



Authority concerned must play its due role for the greater public interests of the city. Mere formulation of mega projects is not enough in this regard. We want government's sincerity and goodwill to reflect in implementation of projects.

The writer is Assistant professor, Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology











