Once beggar Nilufa turns a trader after 20 years



The photo shows Kapasia UNO Ismat Ara (R), Nilufa Begum (M) and her mother in Char Khamer Village. photo: observer

She had been begging for 20 years for survival. With her will, she could return to the normal life from begging. At last, she got the shop and started to be happy.

According to her, she was trying on her life target to close the cursed living, but failed because of money want.

Another Nazim Uddin of Pakiab Village in the upazila said, he would beg against his will. After getting a shop he is now becoming solvent. "Now I am dreaming of being self-reliant. I am hoping to pass the last life on the shop with my wife and issues," he added.

Kapasia UNO Ismat Ara said, under the government assistance, six beggars have been rehabilitated in the upazila; they have been provided with small shops in important bazaars. They will maintain their families on earnings from these shops, she suggested.

"We are continuing the rehabilitation. Counselling is going on to pull out more beggars from the curse of begging," she informed.

According to the Department of Social Welfare Services statistics, as per the Prime Minister's instructions, the rehabilitation programme was taken two years back with an aim to eradicate begging from Gazipur. A survey was conducted in major upazilas having many beggars.

In the survey, 1,528 beggars were listed in five upazilas of the district. It sorted 578 beggars in Kaliakoir, 236 in Kaliganj, 466 in Sreepur, 78 in Kapasia, and 170 in Sadar upazilas. They all will be rehabilitated.

Initially to rehabilitate the beggars, Tk 8 lakh was allocated for Gazipur District.

Using the allocation, grocery shops have been given to 8 beggars in Sadar, 6 in Kapasia, 3 in Kaliganj, and 5 in Kaliakoir.

In Sreepur, 12 beggars have been given goats under this project. A total of 34 beggars have been rehabilitated.

Under the district administration, most beggars are coming out of begging, and work opportunities are created for them.

Deputy Director of the Department of Social Welfare Services-Gazipur SM Anwarul Karim said, all in the survey list will be rehabilitated in phases; there has an instruction from the Prime Minister about eradicating dependency. "So our work to this end is progressing," he added.

Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam said, "We have taken the initiative to make Gazipur free of begging. We have started to work. Now many are getting away from begging. It's a good news to us." SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, June 28: Nilufa Begum of Char Khamer Village in Kapasia Upazila of the district is very happy for her grocery shop. She has got the shop from the government through the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).She had been begging for 20 years for survival. With her will, she could return to the normal life from begging. At last, she got the shop and started to be happy.According to her, she was trying on her life target to close the cursed living, but failed because of money want.Another Nazim Uddin of Pakiab Village in the upazila said, he would beg against his will. After getting a shop he is now becoming solvent. "Now I am dreaming of being self-reliant. I am hoping to pass the last life on the shop with my wife and issues," he added.Kapasia UNO Ismat Ara said, under the government assistance, six beggars have been rehabilitated in the upazila; they have been provided with small shops in important bazaars. They will maintain their families on earnings from these shops, she suggested."We are continuing the rehabilitation. Counselling is going on to pull out more beggars from the curse of begging," she informed.According to the Department of Social Welfare Services statistics, as per the Prime Minister's instructions, the rehabilitation programme was taken two years back with an aim to eradicate begging from Gazipur. A survey was conducted in major upazilas having many beggars.In the survey, 1,528 beggars were listed in five upazilas of the district. It sorted 578 beggars in Kaliakoir, 236 in Kaliganj, 466 in Sreepur, 78 in Kapasia, and 170 in Sadar upazilas. They all will be rehabilitated.Initially to rehabilitate the beggars, Tk 8 lakh was allocated for Gazipur District.Using the allocation, grocery shops have been given to 8 beggars in Sadar, 6 in Kapasia, 3 in Kaliganj, and 5 in Kaliakoir.In Sreepur, 12 beggars have been given goats under this project. A total of 34 beggars have been rehabilitated.Under the district administration, most beggars are coming out of begging, and work opportunities are created for them.Deputy Director of the Department of Social Welfare Services-Gazipur SM Anwarul Karim said, all in the survey list will be rehabilitated in phases; there has an instruction from the Prime Minister about eradicating dependency. "So our work to this end is progressing," he added.Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam said, "We have taken the initiative to make Gazipur free of begging. We have started to work. Now many are getting away from begging. It's a good news to us."