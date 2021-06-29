Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Four people including an elderly man and a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Sumena Akhter, 22, was the wife of Abdul Mia, a resident of Sreegobindapur Tea Garden area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Samir Mia of Majherchhara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the couple was locked into an altercation over family issues at noon.

Following this, Sumena drank poison in the afternoon out of huff with her husband.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital as her condition was deteriorated.

Later, she died there at night while undergoing treatment.

Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken upon receiving complaint in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Sohag Hasan, 12, was the son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Kashipur Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Jamirata High School in the upazila.

Shahjadpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Majid said Sohag had been demanding to his father to buy him a smart phone for the last couple of days. As his father refused to buy him mobile phone, Sohag hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Two people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bagha and Puthia upazilas of the district on Saturday.

An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila at night.

Deceased Liaquat Ali, 75, son of late Rahat Pramanik, was a resident of Hamidkura Village under Arani Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Liaquat Ali had been suffering from skin disease for long.

The wound could not be healed even after treatment for the disease in different places.

As he could not bear the pain of the disease anymore, Liaquat hanged himself with bamboo pole at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body. An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection.

Sub-inspector of Bagha PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ammara Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Kawsarul Islam, a resident of Khutipara Village under Baneshwar Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Charghat Pilot High School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ammara was locked into an altercation with her mother over trivial matter at noon.

As a sequel to it, Ammara hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of an under construction bathroom in the house on Saturday night out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Sunday and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Puthia PS Suhrawardi Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







