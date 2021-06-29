Six suspected muggers detained at Sonargaon

SINARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, June 28: Police detained six suspected muggers from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Ismail, 17, Imon, 18, Shakil Mia, 18, Apu, 19, Shawon, 18, and Md Rubel, 20.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam said on information that a gang of muggers were preparing to commit snatching, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mograpara area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the upazila at night and detained them.

After filing of a case with the PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Monday morning, the OC added.







