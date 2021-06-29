Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Countryside

LP gas retailers flout govt rate in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

LP gas retailers flout govt rate in Rajshahi

LP gas retailers flout govt rate in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 28: Charging an extra price of Tk 108, traders in the district city are selling per liquefied gas (LP) cylinder at Tk 950. The earlier price is Tk 842 per cylinder.
Jahanara Begum of Sagarpara area and Nazma Khatun of Alupatti area came to know the changed price through newspapers. After finishing their gas cylinders, they went to shops and got disappointed. They were asked Tk 950 for a 12-litre cylinder. They bargained on the basis of the official rate, but shoppers maintained rigidity.
According to field sources, gas cylinders are selling at higher prices in the entire city. The government fixed rate is being flouted.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some traders, on condition of anonymity, said, they are purchasing per cylinder at Tk 930 and selling at Tk 950 including delivery charge.
They defended they have not got any instruction in this regard. So they are not selling at the new rate.
Traders are not issuing cash memo as they are not selling at the government rate. One trader in front of Swachcha Kalpana Tower said, "Company did not fix the price according to the government rate. We have to count loss if we sell at this rate.  So we have to sell according to the company fixation."
At present, most of the gas dealers are not selling LP cylinders.
Manager Abdur Rahim of Gul Gafur Petrol Pump and Halima Agency said, "Alluring us before adjusting the gas price, two companies sold 2,500 gas cylinders to us at higher rate. Now agents of these companies are not receiving our phone calls. We are in disarray."
"We will have to incur Tk 100 per cylinder if we sell at the government rate. If we sell at higher rate consumer rights  department will fine us. That is why we have suspended our sale for the time being," he added.
In the case of retail sale, cylinder gas is selling at higher rate in the name of supply crisis.
Assistant Director of the Department of Consumer Rights Hasan Al Maruf said, "We'll conduct campaign soon in the city to monitor whether gas cylinders are selling at the government rate."
On June 7, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) adjusted LP cylinder gas price for the second time in the wake of global price fall."
 At the consumer level, per cylinder (12 litre) price has been cut down to Tk 842 from Tk 906 with effect from last Saturday. But state-run companies did not change LP gas prices as the production level expenditure was not adjusted.
 The government level rate of Tk 591 per 12.5 litre remains unchanged. Per litre car LP gas price is Tk 41.74 against previous Tk 44.70.
On April 12, the LP gas price was adjusted for the first time. Then it was told that gas price adjustment will be continuing monthly to match the global price.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Once beggar Nilufa turns a trader after 20 years
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Six suspected muggers detained at Sonargaon
LP gas retailers flout govt rate in Rajshahi
Housewife among three murdered in 3 districts
Eight fined in Rangamati for not wearing masks
Dairy farmers demand fair price in Natore
Naldanga Poura budget announced


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft