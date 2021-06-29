

LP gas retailers flout govt rate in Rajshahi

Jahanara Begum of Sagarpara area and Nazma Khatun of Alupatti area came to know the changed price through newspapers. After finishing their gas cylinders, they went to shops and got disappointed. They were asked Tk 950 for a 12-litre cylinder. They bargained on the basis of the official rate, but shoppers maintained rigidity.

According to field sources, gas cylinders are selling at higher prices in the entire city. The government fixed rate is being flouted.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some traders, on condition of anonymity, said, they are purchasing per cylinder at Tk 930 and selling at Tk 950 including delivery charge.

They defended they have not got any instruction in this regard. So they are not selling at the new rate.

Traders are not issuing cash memo as they are not selling at the government rate. One trader in front of Swachcha Kalpana Tower said, "Company did not fix the price according to the government rate. We have to count loss if we sell at this rate. So we have to sell according to the company fixation."

At present, most of the gas dealers are not selling LP cylinders.

Manager Abdur Rahim of Gul Gafur Petrol Pump and Halima Agency said, "Alluring us before adjusting the gas price, two companies sold 2,500 gas cylinders to us at higher rate. Now agents of these companies are not receiving our phone calls. We are in disarray."

"We will have to incur Tk 100 per cylinder if we sell at the government rate. If we sell at higher rate consumer rights department will fine us. That is why we have suspended our sale for the time being," he added.

In the case of retail sale, cylinder gas is selling at higher rate in the name of supply crisis.

Assistant Director of the Department of Consumer Rights Hasan Al Maruf said, "We'll conduct campaign soon in the city to monitor whether gas cylinders are selling at the government rate."

On June 7, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) adjusted LP cylinder gas price for the second time in the wake of global price fall."

At the consumer level, per cylinder (12 litre) price has been cut down to Tk 842 from Tk 906 with effect from last Saturday. But state-run companies did not change LP gas prices as the production level expenditure was not adjusted.

The government level rate of Tk 591 per 12.5 litre remains unchanged. Per litre car LP gas price is Tk 41.74 against previous Tk 44.70.

On April 12, the LP gas price was adjusted for the first time. Then it was told that gas price adjustment will be continuing monthly to match the global price.





