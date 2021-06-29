Video
Housewife among three murdered in 3 districts

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondents

Three people including a housewife have been allegedly murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Gazipur and Barishal, in two days.
PABNA: A regional leader of Purba Bangla Sarbahara Party was shot and hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain 35, son of Abdu Karim, a resident of Purba Charpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ataikula Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin said a group of miscreants attacked on Belal when he was returning home riding by a motorcycle in Purba Charpara area at around 9pm and killed him. They, later, left his body in a nearby jute field.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A housewife was allegedly strangled by her husband in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Aleya Irin, 25, was the wife of Ujjal Mia, 35. They lived in a rented house in Gilarchala Village under Sreepur Municipality. The couple worked in Grate Wall Ceramics factory in the area.
The deceased's family members and neighbours said the couple often locked into altercation over family issues.
However, Ujjal Mia came home at noon and went out after a while.
Later, neighbours spotted the body of Aleya Irin lying on bed and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks.
However, Ujjal Mia went into hiding soon after the incident.
Sub-Inspector of Sreepur PS Arshad Mia confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
BARISHAL: A man was allegedly killed by his lovers' brothers in Wazirpur Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Basudev Chakrabarti alias Tulu, 45, son of late Narayan Chakrabarti, was a resident of Madhya Harta Village in the upazila. Local sources said Tulu had an extramarital affair with Mitu Bhangra of the area for long.
Following this, Tulu had been at loggerheads with Mitu's brothers Bijoy Bhangra and Uttam Bhangra.
However, locals found Tulu lying on a road in critical condition in Jambari area at around 2am. Later, he died on the way to a village doctor.
Locals suspect that Tulu might have taken poison or was forced to drink it.
The deceased's family members alleged that Tulu might have been beaten to death by the people of Bijoy Bhangra and Uttam Bhangra, and later, poison poured on him to cover up the story as suicide.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, Bijoy and Uttam went into hiding soon after the incident.
Wazirpur PS OC Md Ziaul Ahsan confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested the deceased's lover Mitu Bhangra in this connection.


