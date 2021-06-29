Dairy farmers demand fair price in Natore

NATORE, June 28: Dairy farmers of Bahadurpur Village in Singra Upazila of the district are continuing their demand for fair price.

On Friday and Saturday, about 30 of them protested the present low price by pouring milk into water. They said, they are facing hardship as they are not getting fair price in the market.

They said, in a compelling situation as well as counting losses, they were selling milk at Tk 15 to 20 per litre.

They are also buying fodder with high price. They cannot cope with the situation. Even most are losing interest to continue dairy farming.

There are 600 dairy farms in 12 unions of Singra Upazila.

Usually a farmer sells 40 to 60 litres of milk to traders in a day after meeting the demand of his family. Now due to lockdown, the farmers are getting very thin customers.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Khurshid Alam said, other villages like Kalam, Chamary and Hatiandaha have many dairy farms.

Considering the situation he sent a proposal to the highest authority for setting up milk purchase centres in Italy and Dahia villages in the upazila.







